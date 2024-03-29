Y-Axis

Registration and accreditation

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA); Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA); Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC); British Council IELTS Registration and Testing Venue; Largest Immigration Consultant in the world

Years of service

Since 1998

Achievements

We give professional advice to nearly 50,000 prospective migrants a year

Key programmes offered

Immigration, visas, career counselling for Canada, Australia, the UK and Germany

Contact

+971 4 248 3900

Email: info@y-axis.ae

W: www.y-axis.ae

Abode Options

Abode Options is a leading immigration and citizenship by investment firm that empowers HNWIs and UHNWIs with seamless global mobility solutions. Through our strategic B2B partnerships, we also helps businesses expand their market reach, access diverse resources, and achieve accelerated growth, We have a team of experienced professionals with a proven track record of success. The firm has helped hundreds of clients obtain citizenship and residency in over 14 countries. Since inception, we have expanded our operations from the UAE to India, Kenya, Seychelles and the UK.

Abode Options Image Credit:

Focus countries

Our expertise is deeply rooted in Caribbean and European programmes, where we offer comprehensive solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients. These programmes are carefully selected to provide a blend of benefits including travel convenience, tax efficiency and enhanced quality of life.

Brand USP

At Abode Options, we believe in a personalised touch. Our solutions are not one-size-fits-all; they are meticulously crafted to align with each client’s aspirations and circumstances, ensuring a bespoke experience that is both rewarding and fulfilling.

Portfolio of services

Our portfolio encompasses a wide range of services, from citizenship by investment to residency planning and legal advisory. We are dedicated to providing a holistic service that addresses all aspects of the immigration process.

Best packages

We offer competitive and transparent pricing models that ensure value and efficiency. Our packages are designed to meet the financial considerations and investment goals of our clients, making the path to citizenship accessible and straightforward.

Experience

Our track record speaks for itself. With a history of successfully handling complex cases, we have established ourselves as a reliable and proficient consultancy in the immigration sector.

Contact

+971 4 406 9650

E: info@abodeoptions.com

W: www.abodeoptions.com

UrHome Portugal

The company specialises in Portuguese D2 visa process, also known as the Entrepreneur Visa or Visa for Investment. This visa is designed for people who are looking to establish a business, invest in the Portuguese economy, or engage in entrepreneurial activities in Portugal.

The Ur Home Portugal team Image Credit:

With a team of professionals from different business areas, such as lawyers, accountants, and real estate experts, the company delivers with precision what its clients need to successfully submit their applications and obtain the D2 Visa.

Contact

Urhomeportugal.com;

D2visaPortugal.com

Ace Shireen Kapoor Immigration Services

The company specialises in Canadian and international immigration. Its dedicated team of experienced immigration lawyers can guide prospective immigrants through the complex process of immigrating to countries like Canada and beyond. From visa applications and work permits to permanent residency and citizenship, Ace Shireen Kapoor Immigration Services offers a range of immigration services to cover every step of the client’s journey. Its holistic approach ensures that no detail is overlooked.

Ace Shireen Kapoor Immigration Services Image Credit:

They also operate a branch in Canada named Ace Law Barristers and Solicitors, offering guidance to individuals after their relocation and assisting in resolving any immigration issues that may arise.

Key programmes offered

Canadian C11 work permit

Canadian ICT (International mobility)

Canadian Start-up visa

Canadian Entrepreneurial Permit (LMIA)

Canadian Express Entry

Contact