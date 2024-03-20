MCA Gulf, a leading multi-disciplinary professional services firm headquartered in Dubai CommerCity and operating across the GCC, marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 15th anniversary on March 9, 2024. The event, held at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel in Dubai, brought together more than 300 esteemed guests including leading businessmen, clients, business associates, and employees to commemorate the remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and success.

Established in 2009 in Dubai, MCA started with a small office on Sheikh Zayed Road. Over the years, the firm expanded its footprint with additional offices in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) further expanding to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, solidifying its presence in the GCC. With a relentless focus on delivering high-quality services and building strong client relationships, MCA quickly became a trusted advisor to businesses across various sectors.

The 15th year anniversary event was filled with memorable highlights of MCA’s journey over the past 15 years. During the inaugural address, S Venkatesh, Managing Partner of MCA, expressed his gratitude to everyone who has been part of the firm's journey. "Our 15-year anniversary is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our team and the unwavering support of our clients, staff and Partners including Faisal Jassim Muhammed Hamad Al Midfa. We have come a long way since our inception, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together".

S Venkatesh, thanked the Chief Guest, Consul General of India to Dubai, Sathish Sivan, Special Guest Brahmavihari Swamiji of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi and G R Hari, Chief Executive Partner, MCA India and Mohammed Habib, Managing Partner, MHCA, Oman (associate of MCA) for gracing the occasion despite adverse weather conditions in the UAE. The event also saw the virtual presence of TN Manoharan, Founder Partner, Manohar Chowdhry & Associates (MCA India), a mentor and pillar of strength for MCA Gulf. Venkatesh also thanked the Rulers and Government of UAE for providing the opportunity to establish MCA here and grow it to a pan-GCC firm.

The event featured insightful speeches from distinguished guests, including Sathish Sivan, who congratulated MCA on its growth and commended S Venkatesh for his support and contributions to the Indian Consulate. Brahmavihari Swamiji emphasized the importance of self-belief and passion in achieving success, while T N Manoharan acknowledged the firm's journey since 2009, G R Hari applauded its growth trajectory and Mohammed Habib wished continued success.

Senior Partner R Lakshmanan R highlighted MCA Gulf's rapid growth post-Covid, with the firm now boasting 14 Partners, 9 Directors with leadership collective experience more than 500 years and team strength of 150 across offices in 8 locations. MCA’s services have grown to 12 business verticals and 3 specialized industry-focused verticals for Financial Services, Insurance and Energy.

With a strong focus on technology and innovation, particularly in emerging areas such as Artificial intelligence (AI), ESG, Cybersecurity and digitalisation through Cloud based Professional Service Automation and Human Capital Management tools, MCA aims to enhance its service offerings to clients and improve employee engagement and collaboration. The firm plans to expand its industry-focused verticals and strengthen its presence beyond the GCC through GION – a network founded by MCA Gulf comprising of independent firms across the globe in audit and consulting, while staying true to its core values of integrity, excellence, and client-centricity.

In a significant announcement in the presence of Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group, Senior Partner Girish Chand launched the MCA Academy, a new venture aimed at empowering men and women to become leaders for the new world through training, coaching, and mentoring.

The evening concluded with performances by UAE’s homegrown talents in the field of dance, singing and instrumental music and gala dinner.