Customised investment options in USD

We have tailored our products offerings (US Dollar currency) to meet the unique needs of the large expatriate Indian community and other nationalities in the region. LIC International has successfully catered to this demand, resulting in steady growth in the number of policyholders and premium collections. In the UAE, we have launched several innovative products & services to enhance customer convenience. Recently, we have Launched 2 New Attractive investment Products to help customers in their wealth creation Journey

Highlight of new investment plan

The two newly launched plans Invest Plus, a single premium product, and Flexi Wealth Builder, a regular premium product, are both global market-linked whole life plans that provide investors with a platform to invest and participate in the performance of various market-linked, globally diversified funds in USD, managed by world’s top AMCs. These plans are suitable for age group, from 0 to 70 years. The minimum single premium investment amount is USD 10,000, and the minimum regular premium is USD 300 per month.

"For more than thirty years, LIC International has played a key role in enabling individuals to attain financial independence with its cutting-edge insurance and investment solutions." - Pradeep Mishra, General Manager at LIC International in Dubai

Addressing the financial needs of millennials

LIC International recognizes the unique financial aspirations and priorities of millennials, a dynamic and ambitious generation. Understanding that their needs evolve, LIC International is committed to offering tailored insurance solutions to meet these changing requirements.

One of the latest offerings is the “Life Protect” Term Plan, designed specifically for millennial investors. This plan provides life coverage at an incredibly affordable rate, offering a life cover of AED 500,000 for just AED 2 per day - less than the cost of a cup of tea or coffee. Additionally, policyholders have the option to include a critical illness rider, which provides fixed benefits for 37 critical illnesses

A vision of the future

We recognize the dynamic nature of the UAE insurance industry and the evolving needs of our customers. To address these, we have focused on several key innovations and restructuring efforts, including enhancing our digital services for greater operational efficiency and streamlining, offering customized products, tapping into the evolving group gratuity market, and exploring strategic partnerships with local entities, financial institutions, and distribution channels.