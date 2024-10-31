Two students from The Oxford School, managed by LEAMS Education, have recently achieved remarkable academic success, inspiring their peers and communities. Mennat Allah, a visually impaired student, and Anirudha Praveen, a brilliant student, have both excelled in their respective exams.

Mennat Allah’s journey to academic success was marked by determination and resilience. Despite facing significant challenges due to her visual impairment, she secured three A+ and one A grade in her IGCSE exams. Her achievement is a testament to the power of human spirit and the importance of inclusivity in education. Under the guidance of Daspo Yiappos, the school’s principal, The Oxford School has created a supportive and inclusive learning environment that has enabled Mennat Allah to thrive.

Anirudha Praveen, on the other hand, is considered a pioneer of Dubai after excelling in his A-level exams. His exceptional academic prowess has earned him recognition from the highest levels of government.

Anirudha’s dedication and natural talent, coupled with his rigorous academic preparation, have propelled him to the forefront of Dubai’s educational community.

Their stories demonstrate the importance of education, support, and belief in oneself. Their achievements have been celebrated by their families, school, and communities.

Anirudha Praveen was personally congratulated by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and was honoured by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Mennat Allah’s success has been celebrated within her school community and has garnered recognition from KHDA.