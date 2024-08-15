In conversation with Vinod Joshi, Managing Partner, JHS UAE:

Could you brief us on JHS and its areas of specialisation?

JHS is a distinguished consultancy firm offering financial, sustainability and business transformation advisory services. We specialise in a range of services, including sustainability advisory, risk management, corporate tax advisory, VAT consulting, business set-up, legal and fractional CFO services.

JHS is also an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, which is an award-winning association of independent accounting and business advisory firms, comprising over 300 highly successful member firms in 113 countries. What sets JHS apart from other firms is its expertise in sustainability offerings. Our team of experts helps organisations in crafting strategies that promote a sustainable, green and inclusive business ecosystem.

The introduction of corporate taxation has changed the business landscape. How could you help businesses streamline their accounting practices?

Our services begin with tailored tax advisory and planning, ensuring that each client’s unique needs are met with customised strategies. We assist in structuring tax-efficient entities, ensuring full compliance with the UAE tax laws. Our approach includes leveraging advanced technologies such as cloud-based accounting tools and ERP systems to improve efficiency, reduce errors and ensure timely reporting. By integrating advanced technology and providing continuous training and support, we empower businesses to manage their tax and accounting functions effectively.

What are the key challenges businesses are facing with regard to financial, operational and business risk management and how can JHS help them overcome the same?

Businesses often face challenges such as inadequate risk identification, insufficient internal controls, poor risk mitigation strategies and adapting to new technologies.

These can lead to financial losses, operational disruptions, and strategic setbacks. JHS helps businesses overcome these issues by providing comprehensive risk management services, including thorough risk assessments, implementation of robust internal controls, and development of tailored risk mitigation plans.