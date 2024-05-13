Gulftainer, a subsidiary of Crescent Enterprises (CE), was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and since then it has become a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions. Over the past five decades, the company has taken great strides in expanding its tailored trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal. This underscores the value of public-private partnerships and their vital role in revolutionising port infrastructure and bolstering trade for the UAE’s maritime landscape, the region and beyond.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port and the Jubail Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq.

Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

In 2008, Momentum Logistics was established as a third-party integrated logistics provider – a subsidiary of Gulftainer. It specialises in providing end-to-end customised logistics solutions including freight forwarding, customs clearance, consolidation and transportation. With our in-depth regional expertise and a global reach operation in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the USA, we are committed to delivering fast and safe last-mile delivery to customers, aiming to enhance their supply chain.

The company also provides cross-border transportation of packed, dry and refrigerated cargo to end-users across the Gulf region and Middle East countries, through its subsidiary Avalon General Land Transport. Avalon relies on its core values of Safety, Integrity, Service and Respect to satisfy its customers and win their loyalty. Avalon’s mission is to value customer’s needs and be a service-driven organisation with innovation and reliability that consistently meets and exceeds the expectations of its customers.