GAC Sharjah is part of the GAC Group, a global leader in integrated shipping, logistics and marine services. Since its establishment in in 1969, it has been a pioneering force in the Emirate and fostered strong relationships with local authorities and stakeholders. The company has a solid reputation for its unwavering commitment to reliability, efficiency and excellence in the regional maritime sector, and has carved a niche for itself as a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients.

Strategic expansion of GAC Sharjah’s operations within the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in 2017 was a major milestone on its journey.

This strategic move not only underscored the company’s forward-thinking ethos but also strategically positioned it within a dynamic investment landscape teeming with growth opportunities. By taking advantage of HFZA’s prime location, accessibility and robust infrastructure, GAC Sharjah has honed its operations to cater to the evolving demands of its clients, with a particular focus on dry bulk and offshore services.

Alwyn Mendonca, Managing Director, GAC Sharjah, emphasises the strategic significance of this expansion, saying, “Our presence in the Hamriyah Free Zone has allowed us to offer an even broader range of services to our clients,” says Alwyn. “From specialised shipping services to tailored logistics solutions, we are well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of our clients while driving efficiency and excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

GAC Sharjah’s diverse range of integrated services showcases its versatility in navigating the complexities of local, regional and global trade. These services include ship agency, husbandry services, launch services, bunker fuels, rig moving operations, offshore support, freight services, project logistics, land transportation, warehousing, and more. Little wonder then that it is the preferred partner for a wide spectrum of clients, providing them with seamless and reliable solutions to meet their evolving needs.

An unwavering dedication to excellence is at the heart of GAC Sharjah’s success, underlined by its stringent adherence to international standards such as ISO 9001 and Trace certification, as well as HSSE compliance.

This ensures the consistent high-quality and safe operations across its services, driving customer satisfaction and setting a benchmark for others in the global trade and logistics landscape.