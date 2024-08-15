As the adage goes, “Feelings are something we have, not something we are.” The line of distinction between the two is minimal and often crossed unknowingly, particularly when feelings result from suppressed emotions.

Life is a flow of breaths where actions, experiences, and related impressions on the subconscious mind are continuous. Psychology iterates that the subconscious mind is a repository where experiences and feelings reside forever. In the language of Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), these feelings form the core structure of our behavioral programming, defining our responses to situations. Feelings and emotions can either get in the way or get us on the way.

To read the e-book version of this supplement Read supplement e-book Click here

When expressed, addressed, and dealt with, emotions help us feel free. Emotions that are ignored and consciously forgotten are categorised as suppressed emotions. They can become detrimental to our personality and are a root cause of anxiety. According to recent studies, anxiety disorder affects approximately 4.1 per cent of the UAE population. Although this percentage is lower than the global prevalence, it still amounts to roughly 150,000 people.

According to the NLP Mind Model, subconscious brain development begins in the womb at 20–22 weeks of pregnancy and concludes significantly between ages 5 and 7, accounting for approximately 90 per cent of total brain development. The conscious brain, which begins to develop from ages 5 to 7, when the child starts school, and continues until around age 25, contributes to less than 10 per cent of total brain development.

The irony is that 95 per cent of our decisions come from the subconscious brain, with the conscious brain contributing up to only 5–7 per cent of lifetime decisions. These scientific facts strongly emphasise the significance of early childhood experiences and the subconscious brain.

Does this mean the damage is beyond repair? The answer is no. Techniques from NLP and hypnotherapy allow us to revisit and reframe memories, offering a better lesson to our four-year old self from our forty-year old self. This journey is summerised in the term ‘inner child work,’ first coined by renowned psychologist Carl Jung.

Inner child work is a process that allows us to address the hurt that the mind has consciously forgotten. It helps us receive the validation, love, and nurturing that were absent during childhood. As NLP philosophy highlights, one can only clean the dirt once they know what the dirt is. The concept of ‘inner child work’ remains unknown to a vast majority of people, implying a lack of conscious awareness of a part of ourselves, which can cause us to act from a regressed and wounded state when upset.

As a laser specialist pediatric dentist, NLP life coach, hypnotherapist, and child developmental psychologist, I understand that appropriate behaviour management in the dental chair is important.

Unresolved trauma in the dental chair can contribute to inner blockages and suppressed emotions in adulthood. Therefore, implementation of a range of behaviour modification techniques is a significant part of my paediatric practice. I ensure that children are constantly reassured that no matter what, they are heard and understood.

Today, as we celebrate the spirit of freedom, it’s important to acknowledge the freedom of breaking through inner bondages and allowing our inner child to breathe. True freedom lies in being the architect of the future rather than a prisoner of our past. Jai Hind!

Dr Imneet Madan

Laser Specialist Paediatric Dentist; NLP Life Coach; Hypnotherapist; Child Development Psychologist