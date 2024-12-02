Building diverse communities to foster growth

Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s official export credit agency, knows how to unite diverse groups for mutual success. In 2017, she created just such a cross-functional community at the Dubai International Financial Centre, with the country’s first accelerator for financial technology start-ups, the DIFC FinTech Hive.

“I faced the challenge of uniting diverse stakeholders – including start-ups, financial institutions, regulators, and technology partners – to foster a collaborative ecosystem,” she says.

The experience taught her why empathetic leadership and effective communication are important. “By actively listening to each stakeholder’s perspectives and aligning their objectives with a shared vision, we successfully built a vibrant community that has since attracted over 500 tech and innovation companies to the DIFC. This initiative has been instrumental in shaping the future of financial services in the region,” she says, explaining how collaboration and inclusion spur innovation. “This journey reinforced my belief that leadership is not just about setting a direction but also about inspiring and enabling others to contribute towards a common goal.”

That experience is invaluable at the ECI, which she has helmed since last year.

The UAE wants to raise its volume of non-oil foreign trade to Dh4 trillion over the next decade, in line with its ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. The ECI helps protect companies from trade risks with financial solutions and non-payment insurance. It also nurtures business growth through comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPAs).

The ECI issued 25 per cent more policies last year than in 2022, ending 2023 with a gross exposure of Dh9.6 billion — a 21-fold increase compared to 2019.

The ECI’s success is reflected in Al Mazrouei approach to career success, which she believes goes beyond personal milestones to creating environments that drive business growth and innovation. She has helped steer this kind of systemic change as a board member at several UAE business entities.

In September, the UAE required private joint-stock companies to allocate at least one seat for women on their boards.

Al Mazrouei calls the rule a transformative leap forward in the right direction. “The policy could trigger a ripple effect across diverse industries, promoting the UAE’s economic competitiveness and growth,” she says. It will bring in diverse perspectives, which research links to stronger financial performance, and strengthen talent pipelines.

She is passionate about mentoring young women leaders. At the DIFC, she launched AccelerateHer, a platform to address challenges facing women leaders. She prioritises listening, emphasises the importance of role models and community, and encourages self-advocacy. “For me, mentoring is about paving pathways to leadership and ensuring the next generation of women is well-equipped to excel and contribute to the UAE’s ambitious future,” she says.

— By Keith J. Fernandez, Special to GN Focus

Leadership rooted in resilience and teamwork

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager, GCC, Visa

Dr Saeeda Jaffar believes the UAE’s commitment to women’s empowerment and gender diversity has enabled technology leaders such as herself build successful careers and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.

“Gender diversity fosters innovative and inclusive strategies, benefiting industries across the board,” she says.

Drawn to science and maths from a young age, she was encouraged to study engineering. She spent several years consulting with McKinsey, Bain & Company, and Alvarez & Marsal, where she thrived on problem-solving and analytical rigor.

“The UAE’s top ranking in the WEF Gender Parity Report 2023 reflects this supportive landscape, which spans sectors like diplomacy and entrepreneurship. My current tech leadership role at Visa is a direct result of the UAE’s efforts in gender parity, enabling women leaders and driving economic growth,” she says.

As an Emirati woman in a male-dominated industry, the transition from consulting to the fast-past world of financial technology confronted her with challenges requiring adaptability and swift decision-making.

“I learned to differentiate between decisions that could be made quickly and those requiring deeper analysis, recognising that efficiency is as critical as precision. The experience underscored the importance of hard work, knowing your team, and seeking mentorship. These lessons have shaped my leadership approach, rooted in resilience and teamwork,” she says.

The UAE’s recent push to diversify company boards — new boards at joint stock companies in the private sector must have at least one woman — is likely to drive better decision-making by incorporating diverse perspectives, she says. That could lead to improved business performance and may also boost investor confidence as companies with gender-diverse boards are often seen as more innovative and forward-thinking.

“This initiative could [also] increase economic growth by enhancing women’s participation in leadership roles, tapping into a broader talent pool, and promoting a more inclusive business environment,” she says.

Her two-decade journey to the top has inspired her to nurture the careers of young women leaders in the UAE. She is an active participant in initiatives such as Visa’s She’s Next programme, which empowers female entrepreneurs by providing visibility, resources, and support to help them build successful businesses and become strong leaders.

“My approach focuses on fostering supportive ecosystems and enabling access to capital, partnerships, and mentorship opportunities. I firmly believe that success is a collaborative effort, built on shared growth and collective achievements.”

— By Keith J. Fernandez, Special to GN Focus

Balancing innovation with compassion

Dr Nahla Kazim, Director of Fertility Preservation, Bourn Hall — Mediclinic, and Founder, Kazim’s Fertility Barza

Dr Nahla Kazim, a trailblazer in reproductive medicine, has dedicated her career to improving fertility care in the UAE.

Inspired by her aunt, Dr Zainab Kazim, the first Emirati obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr Kazim pursues her passion with unwavering determination. “My aunt’s groundbreaking work taught me that leadership in healthcare requires courage and innovation,” she says.

Her journey began during medical studies in India, where she realised the importance of excelling to make meaningful contributions back home. Advanced studies in Edinburgh and working with the team that cloned Dolly, the sheep, further shaped her perspective.

“These experiences reinforced my belief that science can transform lives, especially in fertility care,” she explains.

Dr Kazim’s leadership at Tawam Fertility Center under Johns Hopkins was transformative. “Balancing innovation with compassion has always been my guiding principle,” she reflects.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought additional challenges, prompting her to implement VR/AR technologies at Fakih IVF. “Adopting these technologies was a leap, but it underscored the power of teamwork and adaptability,” she notes.

Now, as Director of Fertility Preservation at Bourn Hall — Mediclinic, Dr Kazim

focuses on oncofertility, helping cancer patients preserve their reproductive futures. Her passion for accessible, innovative care inspired her to launch Kazim’s Fertility Barza. “I wanted to create a space where individuals could discuss fertility without stigma, access expert advice, and feel empowered,” she says.

Mentorship is central to her philosophy. “I lead by example, fostering open communication and celebrating milestones.

“Recognising the unique strengths of each team member is key to inspiring growth,” she explains. She also emphasises the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly evolving field.

As a woman leader in healthcare, Dr. Kazim believes resilience and adaptability are essential. “Balancing professional and personal life has given me unique insights. Building a strong support network and seeking mentorship have been crucial. I’ve learned that resilience, quality-focused work, and adaptability are non-negotiable.”

For aspiring women leaders, her advice is clear: “Embrace challenges as growth opportunities, remain steadfast in your goals, and never compromise on quality. Leadership isn’t just about personal achievements; it’s about inspiring and empowering others.”

— Interviewed by Anand Raj OK, Special to GN Focus

Empowering women, enriching narratives

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF), and Founder, Kateb Maktub

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF) and founder of the Kateb Maktub movement, has spent her career bridging gaps — between people, cultures, and ideas. Through transformative leadership roles, she’s become a driving force for change in the UAE, championing women’s empowerment and nurturing the region’s literary and digital ecosystems.

Bolooki credits her professional growth to roles at the Jumeirah Group and Dubai Tourism, where she managed global portfolios and marketing initiatives. At ELF, she evolved from organising international student programmes to becoming CEO. “Across all these roles, I’ve focused on fostering connections between people and places,” she says.

“My vision for empowering UAE women stems from mentorship, skill development, and networking. This inspired First Chapter, a global fellowship for UAE-based writers created with Seddiqi Holding. Now in its fourth cycle, it has enabled authors to sign with agents and publishers.”

Motherhood, Bolooki shares, has been her greatest teacher. “It taught me balance and empathy,” she explains. This led ELF to introduce an in-house nursery, allowing working mothers to thrive professionally while staying connected with their teams. “As a leader, I’ve learned to empower my team with the resources, flexibility, and motivation to achieve shared goals.”

Beyond fostering community, Bolooki is transforming the digital sphere. Through Kateb Maktub, she works with schools, universities, and volunteers to train youth in Arabic content creation, ensuring Arab authors are well-represented online. “Such projects encourage young people to take ownership of their narratives and contribute to the digital and cultural ecosystem,” she says.

Bolooki believes emerging leaders must embrace a balance of innovation and humanity. “Digital literacy, resilience, and a growth mindset are vital,” she says. But she also champions authenticity and vulnerability, qualities she sees as key to building a personal brand that inspires.

Her advice to young Emirati women? “Our culture and heritage are our unique strengths. Build a network of supporters, and remember, you’re never alone. Success lies in balancing individuality with community.”

Through her vision and initiatives, Ahlam Bolooki is lighting the path for future leaders while redefining the power of storytelling in the UAE.