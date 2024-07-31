Good health is supported by a good night’s sleep, and this is the motto of ZeroG Beds & Mattress. As a homegrown brand under Vanity Kart General Trading LLC, ZeroG Beds & Mattress has launched a full independent retail line, carving a niche for itself amid established competitors in the UAE and GCC market.

Through careful and in-depth study of the mattress industry in these regions, ZeroG identified key gaps in the supply and common issues related to faulty mattresses—issues that affect daily life, such as back pain, neck pain, joint pain, and insomnia. We discovered that the use of proper mattresses could alleviate many of these problems.

In response, our team developed four categories of mattresses made from spring, memory foam, hybrid, and latex materials. Each category offers different levels of firmness, catering to varying body weights and sleep types.

Our primary USP is the ability to customize mattress sizes according to customer specifications. Additionally, we offer a 30-day trial period and free installment payments through Tabby.

“At ZeroG Beds & Mattress, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way people sleep by combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional craftsmanship,” says Praveen Bhatnagar, Founder of ZeroG Beds & Mattress. “Our mission is to ensure that every customer experiences the restorative power of a truly great night’s sleep, night after night.”

ZeroG Beds & Mattress invites everyone to experience the quality and comfort of its products, promoting both good health and a better lifestyle. Our mattresses and beds are available at Oasis Mall, Dubai and Rahmania Mall, Sharjah, as well as on our e-commerce website - www.zerogmattress.ae.