Behind great professionals are great degrees. As a global university recognised for innovation in learning and teaching, Curtin University’s curriculum, learning experiences, and delivery methods are highly responsive to the changing needs of industry and careers. Our distributed learning model provides students from all five campuses with access to an engaging digital environment, allowing for engagement and discussions across a diverse range of learners across the world, with a student experience focused on leadership, industry, and global citizenship. In addition, students have the opportunity to start their degree in the UAE and graduate in Australia or any of our four other campuses.
Curtin Dubai believes in preparing students for the corporate world and helping them graduate career-ready. The University achieved a 97 per cent employment rate with their first cohort who benefited from industry visits, exclusive sessions with industry experts, in-house soft skills training, and internship opportunities.
Curtin University is an Australian University that is ranked 193rd worldwide and 9th in Australia. With global campuses in Perth, Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, and Dubai, the University has over 240,000 graduates across more than 160 countries. Despite being the youngest campus, Curtin Dubai secured a 5-Star rating from KHDA in its first year of eligibility.
The University offers undergraduate courses in Business, Media, Engineering, IT and Psychological Sciences. Curtin Dubai’s postgraduate offerings include an MBA (Global), program designed for fresh graduates and working professionals, which can be taken either entirely in Dubai or across Dubai, Singapore, and Perth.
Curtin Dubai has numerous pathways for students to enrol based on their academic performance in secondary school and their English ability. Students get to experience world-class education quality, earn a degree from a highly ranked university, and become a part of a very active alumni at a very competitive fee structure. The University also provides academic merit, excellence in sports, financial aid, bursaries, and industry-backed scholarships worth up to Dh100,000 for eligible students.