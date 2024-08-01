In a notable accomplishment, the Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center has received the prestigious Menactrims certification. Menactrims, an esteemed organisation focusing on improving the care and research linked to Multiple Sclerosis (MS), awarded the certification, acknowledging the top-tier care given at Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center. Situated at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, the state-of-the-art centre provides comprehensive and personalised care for people battling MS, a complex autoimmune condition that affects the central nervous system.

Enhancing quality of life for MS patients

The accreditation is granted to spaces excelling in diagnosing, treating, and educating MS patients through superior structure and management, a skilled clinical team, and high standards of service. It cements the Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center’s commitment to providing holistic care, including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, symptom management, nutritional counseling, and psychological support, to MS patients. It also recognised the centre’s adherence to the best practice guidelines, adoption of multidisciplinary treatment mode and educational standards.

“We are incredibly honoured to be acknowledged by Menactrims, which truly reflects our steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier care to our MS patients,” says Dr Halprashanth D S, Consultant Neurologist and Director of the Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team and resonates with our mission to improve the quality of life for those affected by MS.”

Spearheaded by Dr Halprashanth, the centre brings together a multidisciplinary team of highly skilled healthcare professionals, including Specialist Neurologists, Dr Atta Ghassan, HOD Neurology, and Dr Mohamed Salah Ahmed Gamea, along with neuro-ophthalmologists, neurorehabilitation specialists, and psychiatrists, to ensure exceptional patient care.

Advanced facilities, unique care

The Burjeel Multiple Sclerosis Center upholds stringent adherence to international guidelines and protocols to ensure the highest standard of patient care. With specialised wheelchair and electric scooter accessibility, a designated area for 25-ft walk testing, and an infusion centre equipped with wheelchair accessibility, the centre continuously monitors outcomes and implements improvements. Operating in accordance with evidence-based clinical practice guidelines like Menactrims, experienced nurses oversee infusions and patient care, supported by auxiliary staff, emergency services, and advanced 1.5 Tesla MRI capabilities.

The centre offers biannual educational opportunities for medical and paramedic staff. Patients benefit from on-site optical coherence tomography, neurocognitive testing for precise diagnosis and monitoring, advanced rehabilitation technologies such as the Walk Bot, and a comprehensive video gait analysis lab with EMG gait analysis.

Besides MS, the center specialises in a range of autoimmune neurological disorders, including Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic’s Disease), Anti-MOG-associated Disease, Optic Neuritis, Transverse Myelitis, Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, and Autoimmune Encephalitis (ADEM).