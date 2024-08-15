Today, on the Independence Day of India we thank and salute the rulers and authorities of the UAE for their excellent support and encouragement rendered to our organisation. We would like to highlight some of the achievements of our group companies:

Global Engg. Solutions got approved under Make in Emirates with ADNOC.

Global Engg. Solutions signed an agreement for valve manufacturing with ADNOC during the last Adipec

Global Engg. Solutions successfully executed a multi-million dollar contract for a refinery in Far East Asia.

Global Engg. Solutions won major contracts in India for various refineries expansion projects.

Bliss Anand KSA won major contracts for various Aramco projects.

Bliss Anand KSA expanded its current facility to double the size and resources.

Bliss Anand KSA’s further expansion programme is on track to set up additional 80,000 sqft. facility in Dammam.

Bliss Anand India won major contracts under Make in India programme for their energy division.

Brdr Christensens APS Denmark, fully owned by Bliss Anand, saw major upgrades in terms of facility, equipments, machines, tools and manpower.

Brdr Christensens APS successfully got Design Validation test done for the entire manufacturing range of lubricated plug valves.

Bliss Anand ventured into fintech business under a new arm — Wealthdoor.

Bliss Anand ventured into hydrogen generation, poised to manufacture their own electrolysers under an arm called, YAAI Green Energy.

As we see GCC and India on the path of growth, it reminds us of our Founder, who said, “Companies that invest in research and development shall sustain growth in a competitive market.” Following this principle, the company has posted impressive growth over the years.