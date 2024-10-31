With sleep being such a crucial aspect of well-being, what role does Al-Futtaim IKEA’s Complete Sleep range play in helping customers create better sleep environments, particularly in the UAE?

Sleep is crucial to well-being, and Al-Futtaim IKEA’s complete sleep range helps customers in the UAE create better sleep environments. Our recent study revealed that nearly 60 per cent of people experience a sleep deficit, highlighting the importance of addressing sleep quality. While multifunctionality remains key — with 80 per cent of respondents viewing their homes this way—the need for restful, restorative sleep has taken center stage.

Al-Futtaim IKEA’s complete sleep range introduces six essential solutions for a better night’s rest, grounded in an in-depth sleep study. To improve air quality, the FÖRNUFTIG air purifier with a particle and optional gas filter removes odours, pollen, and pollutants. For comfort, the VALEVÅG mattress provides firm support with pocket springs and comfort zones, ensuring even weight distribution. The VAPPEBY speaker lamp helps create a relaxing atmosphere, while the TÖVÄDER night light offers a soothing glow in five colours for children’s bedtime.

The PAX wardrobe system promotes a clutter-free environment, and the NATTJASMIN duvet cover set, made from a cotton/lyocell blend, regulates temperature for a comfortable sleep. These solutions reflect Al-Futtaim IKEA’s dedication to enhancing sleep quality across the region.

Globally, Al-Futtaim IKEA has made strong commitments to sustainability. Can you share some specific initiatives that are currently underway in the UAE stores?

At Al-Futtaim IKEA, sustainability is a core commitment, not a trend. Our ambitions for 2030 is to inspire and enable people to move towards healthy and sustainable lifestyles by making healthy and sustainable living a desirable choice that is affordable , attractive, and accessible for as many people as possible. In the UAE, we’re driving this forward with several initiatives.

The new Fujairah store exemplifies this commitment, with 47 per cent of its 4,000 products being sustainable, we are helping our customers lead a more sustainable life. LEED Gold certification is also on track, highlighting 10 per cent lower energy consumption, 55 per cent water savings, and improved air quality. Likewise, Dalma Mall offers 5,000 products, with 32 per cent being sustainable, tailored to the community’s needs. These initiatives showcase our dedication to making sustainable living affordable and accessible.

Since 2016, Al-Futtaim IKEA has made significant strides in reducing energy consumption across its UAE stores. The stores in Dubai has achieved a 48 per cent reduction, with 56 per cent of its electricity now sourced from solar power. In Abu Dhabi, energy consumption has decreased by 47 per cent, although solar energy has not yet been introduced. Overall, across the UAE, Al-Futtaim IKEA has managed a 3 per cent reduction in energy consumption, with 25 per cent of electricity generated from solar energy.

Al-Futtaim IKEA Festival Plaza reached zero food waste to landfill in 2024 and has reduced 338 tonnes of CO2 emissions so far. The food waste is converted into grey water that is treated and reused in the cooling towers. This is Al-Futtaim IKEA’s commitment to transition towards a circular business.

Accessibility is a major pillar of Al-Futtaim IKEA’s growth strategy. Can you provide updates on any upcoming store openings in the UAE, and how these new stores will bring Al-Futtaim IKEA closer to its customers?

Accessibility is central to Al-Futtaim IKEA’s growth strategy, and we’re excited to expand with new store openings in the UAE. We have two small-format stores coming soon in Al Ain and Al Wahda, designed to be convenient while still offering our full range of products. Additionally, Salalah, Oman, will feature an order and pick-up point, ensuring customers can easily access Al-Futtaim IKEA’s offerings. These stores will emphasise sustainability and affordability, allowing customers to create functional homes that also support sleep well-being — no matter where they are, and without breaking the bank!

The global economic crisis has affected spending habits worldwide. How has Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE adapted its price strategy, New Lower Pricing (NLP), to ensure affordability for customers in this challenging time?

Despite the global economic challenges, Al-Futtaim IKEA has maintained its commitment to affordability by reducing prices on over 30 per cent of its most-loved products. The NLP initiative ensures that customers can create their ideal homes without overstretching their budgets, offering value and convenience in challenging times.

Through local partnerships and community engagement, Al-Futtaim IKEA strengthens customer relationships while staying true to its core principles of affordability, sustainability, and design excellence.

Have you seen an increase in store and online visitation trends in the UAE compared to last year? What factors do you believe are driving this growth?

Yes, we’ve seen a positive increase in store visitation in the UAE compared to last year, with a 2.9 per cent rise in foot traffic. This steady growth reflects our continued efforts to enhance the in-store experience and offer a wide range of affordable solutions.

Additionally, while our in-store visitation has increased, our digital platforms have faced some challenges, reflecting shifts in customer behaviour. We’re actively addressing these trends by enhancing the online experience to ensure greater convenience and accessibility, making it easier for customers to shop for their home furnishing needs. Our click-and-collect service has further facilitated this trend, allowing customers to easily order online and pick up their items in-store, combining the best of both shopping experiences.

Employee training is a crucial component of Al-Futtaim IKEA’s success. How are you preparing your team in the UAE to adapt to new challenges, particularly in areas like sustainability, digital transformation, and customer service?

Employee training is a key element of Al-Futtaim IKEA’s success, particularly as we adapt to new challenges in sustainability, digital transformation, and customer service. In the UAE, we’re equipping our team with comprehensive training programmes designed to meet these evolving demands.

We want to empower co-workers to apply commerciality, entrepreneurship, and efficiency within their roles through our Commercial training programme. They learn to leverage insights to drive sales growth and long-term profitability, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to our commercial team. Through their time at Al-Futtaim IKEA, our co-workers spend time in understanding and discovering the Al-Futtaim IKEA concept.

In this programme, employees gain a deep understanding of what makes Al-Futtaim IKEA unique, including our values, culture, and commitments. This training ensures that every team member can apply the Al-Futtaim IKEA Concept in their daily work, aligning with our global standards. Our Sales Competency Programme focuses on increasing the expertise of our sales teams, enabling them to drive local market growth, maximise sales, and become better retailers overall.

Additionally, the Al-Futtaim IKEA Food Training Plan helps our food and beverage coworkers engage in active selling, keep customers satisfied, and implement new initiatives that enhance the overall Al-Futtaim IKEA food experience.