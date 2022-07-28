Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi University is the largest private university in the UAE and is committed to becoming the institution of choice for students across all emirates and more widely in the region. With five colleges offering over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Al Dhafra Region, and multiple affiliations with globally renowned institutions, a UAE-wide, truly international quality education is guaranteed for all students.

Abu Dhabi University is committed to becoming the best institution of its kind in the region. It is a private, multi-campus university committed to meeting the education, skills and knowledge needs in the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries through qualifications and standards that are respected across the world. Their programmes are internationally competitive and carry the most prestigious accreditations, making them ideal both for employment and as preparation for further study.

Courses on offer for September intake

For its Fall semester, set to run from September 2022 to November 2022 of the current academic year, Abu Dhabi University is offering students the opportunity to join an expanded portfolio of more than 50 undergraduate and post graduate programmes within ADU’s five Colleges including Engineering, Business, Health Sciences, Arts & Sciences, and Law, offered across the University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. To learn about scholarships please visit www.adu.ac.ae/study/financials/scholarships.

Internship opportunities

Abu Dhabi University’s Internship program provides students with the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge with practical work experience and is the foundation of their future career. Amongst a variety of programs, ADU offers students internship opportunities in different fields *in close collaboration with the industry ensuring students get the most relevant internship experience.*

New courses introduced

• Bachelor of Science in IT - Game Development

• Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering - Big Data Analytics

• Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering - Web and Mobile Development

• Bachelor of Science in IT - Cybersecurity