Halloween with Daiso Japan!

If it’s October, it means Halloween and time to bring out the pumpkins and turn your home into a spooky wonderland. As is customary, Daiso Japan, the brand well-known for its wide variety of unique, affordable, and quality Japanese lifestyle products, has stocked its shops with around 3,000 Halloween articles.

The collection is also renowned for its variety and affordability. From Jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin-shaped buckets, accessories, and ornaments to light-up décor, decorative lights, costumes and hats, the collection is suitable for people of all ages. The best news is the range starts from only Dh7.5! Go on, head to any of the Daiso stores in the UAE.

Head to Crate&Barrel

This season, Crate&Barrel has a splendid selection of decor and tableware items that is just perfect for Halloween.

From pumpkin themed spoon rests and coasters to even a large wooden pumpkin and spooky tea light candles, you will be spoilt for choice.

Check out the nearest Crate&Barrel outlet in the UAE for items to add a classy Halloween ambience.

Birdy tricks

This Halloween, Jailbird, the UAE’s fried chicken hub, has a few spooky tricks up its sleeve. Until October 31, costumed participants will play a round of trick or treat where they will have the chance to win the treat of any free sando of their choice. For more details, visit their Instagram @jailbird.ae.

Magic Phil

Festival Plaza is setting the scene this weekend for the best of Halloween fun. Taking place on the first floor next to Toys R Us, little ones will enjoy the Magic Phil show that will take place on October 29 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm, and on October 30 at 4pm and 7pm. Festival Plaza has prepared a full hour of various Halloween games and competitions for the family to win Festival Gift Cards worth Dh500, Dh350 and Dh150 along with bespoke IKEA prizes and goodie bags from Toys R Us. There’re Best Dress competitions and parade from 5pm onwards with Magic Phil. For details, dubaifestivalplaza.com.

SPOOKY SEASON

This spooky season head to InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa in your best costumes and get ready for fun as there’s something for everyone. Between Friday 28th October and Monday 31st October, grab your tribe and join the Planet Trekkers’ Kids Club for a ‘fang-tastic’ weekend of tricks and treats. Settle in for a Friday night movie night at the Teens club before a Saturday trick or treat hunt around the infinity pool. All day dining restaurant Saffar welcomes Halloween Night with a special buffet filled with Hocus Pocus. From Oct 29-31, 6:30pm to 10:30pm. Dh185 per person. To make a booking, visit icrasalkhaimah.com or call 07 202 6666

Bandit's Boo at Yas Waterworld

Celebrate spooky season at Yas Waterworld as it gears up to host Bandit’s Boo on October 29 from 4pm to 7pm. With lots of thrills and spice, Yas Waterworld will turn into a family-friendly spooktacular wonderland with wicked and spooky décor in addition to a variety of eek-tastic activities for guests to enjoy.

Guests and their littles ones can trick and treat their way through the Spooky Cabanas Treasure Hunt and grab all their favorite candy so long as they keep an eye out for the mischievous bandits – Skinny and Chubby – who are always up to no good!

Guests will also enjoy watching all their favorite Yas Waterworld characters dress up in their best Halloween costumes and have the opportunity to strike their spookiest pose and snap a picture with them.