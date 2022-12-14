No matter where you go or what you do, your handbag is your permanent companion; especially if you are a woman. A handbag reflects who you are, and is more about what lies within than how it looks from the outside. Some women can’t step out without their planners or organisers, while for a few others, having a sanitiser or sunscreen is a must.

Well, priorities might differ, but there are a few things that most women like to carry in their handbags at all times. And with winter setting in, this list is sure to come in handy.

Here are some winter essentials you must carry in your bag, regardless of who you are, or where you’re going.

1. Sunscreen

Summer or winter, sunscreen is a must-have in your bag. Winter might be upon us, but the sun is not going anywhere.

According to Sarah Sequeira, a 31-year-old Indian expat, who works as a makeup artist in Dubai, sunbathing is one winter activity enjoyed by most in the UAE, but that does not mean the UV rays are vanishing. So, carrying sunblock cannot be reserved only for the summer.

A wide spectrum sunscreen with a good SPF (Sun Protection Factor) will prevent the skin from harmful UV (Ultraviolet) rays, and pre-mature ageing and will also keep hyperpigmentation at bay. - Sarah Sequeira, a makeup artist based in Dubai

A wide spectrum sunscreen with a good SPF (Sun Protection Factor) will prevent the skin from harmful UV (Ultraviolet) rays, and pre-mature ageing and will also keep hyperpigmentation at bay, added Sarah.

Sunblock is one thing I always carry in my bag. This will protect my skin from the damaging rays of the sun; irrespective of the season. And, this also helps me remember that I must reapply it after washing my face. - Dr Tahreem Kashif, aesthetics and anti-ageing physician in Dubai

“Sunblock is one thing I always carry in my bag. This will protect my skin from the damaging rays of the sun; irrespective of the season. And, this also helps me remember that I must reapply it after washing my face,” Dr Tahreem Kashif, a 33-year-old Pakistani expat who works as an aesthetics and anti-ageing physician in Dubai, told Gulf News.

From healing ointments to lipsticks, you must carry your winter essentialness in your bag, regardless of who you are, or where you’re going.

One thing to bear in mind while using sunscreen is to pick the one that best suits your skin type. Repeated application of sunscreen might make the skin oily, and this might be a big battle for those who already have oily or acne-prone skin. In such cases, an SPF powder might come handy.

My T-Zone (forehead and nose) gets oily through the day, so applying an SPF cream every few hours on top of makeup will make it greasier. So, a powder is amazing to remove the shine. - Naomi Dsouza, content creator based in Dubai

“My T-Zone (forehead and nose) gets oily through the day, so applying an SPF cream every few hours on top of makeup will make it greasier. So, a powder is amazing to remove the shine,” Naomi Dsouza, a 29-year-old Indian expat who has been living in Dubai for the past 27 years and works as a content creator and CEO of xNDigitize, told Gulf News.

2. Lip balm

Like our skin, our lips also tend to dry out in the colder months. And, chapped lips are never a good look. It’s best to go for a formula that not only nourishes your lips but also prevents future chapping. So, pick one that lasts longer, so you don’t have to keep reapplying throughout the day.

I like to keep a lip balm in my bag at all times. This helps me hydrate and soothe my lips. - Dr Tahreem Kashif, aesthetics and anti-ageing physician in Dubai

“I like to keep a lip balm in my bag at all times. This helps me hydrate and soothe my lips,” Dr Kashif quoted.

Makeup artist Sarah added that it is important to use a lip balm or oil multiple times in the day, during winter. “I love using a rich formula at night and during the day I go for a tinted lip oil to add a bit of colour and shine along with hydration.”

3. Healing ointment

A healing ointment helps to lock in moisture and also repairs dry, dehydrated skin. Sequeira quoted that using a healing ointment helps to keep the skin hydrated and soft.

You can pick a moisturiser and sunscreen that will suit your skin type and reapply it as and when required during the day Image Credit: Matthias Cooper/Pexels.com

Besides, it also accelerates the skin’s natural healing process.

I have combination skin and I use a healing ointment twice a week. The ointment can be used as many times depending on your skin type. - Sarah Sequeira, a makeup artist based in Dubai

“I have combination skin and I use a healing ointment twice a week. The ointment can be used as many times depending on your skin type.”

4. Moisturiser

Whether your skin is dry, oily or a combination of both, winter’s dry air will take a toll on your skin. Daily moisturising is an essential part of winter skincare. Therefore, it is important to keep a moisturiser in your bag for the colder months. You can pick a moisturiser that will suit your skin type and reapply it as and when required during the day. At Gulf News Friday, we love our multi-balm sticks for this purpose.

“I prefer using a heavy moisturiser during winter to keep the skin barrier hydrated. Those with oily skin types can opt for a gel-based moisturizer,” Sequeira added.

Summer or winter, my hands always tend to get dry, especially after using a sanitiser or washing my hands. - Naomi Dsouza, content creator based in Dubai

Besides, dryness is not restricted to the face. Our hands also tend to get dry, given the number of times we end up washing them in a day. “Summer or winter, my hands always tend to get dry, especially after using a sanitiser or washing my hands,” Dsouza told Gulf News.

However, using the same moisturiser for the face and hands might not be a wise thing to do. Dr Kashif insists that we must use a separate moisturiser for our hands because the skin around every area in our body can be sensitive in a different way, and will therefore demand specific nourishment.

The good thing about hand creams is that they also come with great scents, and double up as a body perfume.

5. Lipstick

Summer or winter, we all love to look good at all times. And, this becomes important if you’re heading out for an important meeting from the office, have a presentation, or an interview.

A quick application of lipstick refreshes your look for any outing. Image Credit: Luxstorm/Pixabay.com

In case your lipstick fades during the day, you can keep one handy in your bag, so you can reapply it in a few seconds.

I love food, and most of my meetings and shoots involve food. So, lipstick is integral to keeping me looking fresh. I also repurpose this as a blush or eyeshadow if needed. - Naomi Dsouza, content creator based in Dubai

“I love food, and most of my meetings and shoots involve food. So, lipstick is integral to keeping me looking fresh. I also repurpose this as a blush or eyeshadow if needed,” Dsouza quoted.

6. Hygiene essentials

As per Dr Kashif, winter is the time when our health goes for a toss. After all, the chill does lead to cold, cough, and other seasonal health issues. So, don’t forget to carry a pack of tissues. “You never want to be without one of these if you feel a sneeze coming on,” Dr Kashif added. Besides, for the sake of hygiene, don’t forget the sanitiser.

Tissues and sanitisers aside, a pack of wet wipes always comes in handy for anyone - Dsouza added. “This always helps when I’ve applied makeup with my hands, spilled something, or got my hands sticky.”