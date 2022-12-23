ChristmasFashion_05
Red lace dress by Zimmermann Dh6,388 The PosH OUTNET Pop-Up* Earrings, necklace, bangles and ring, POR, Kalyan Jewellers Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Bling party season jacket by Label Palacio Dh700, Palacio of Fashion @palaciooffashion Silver sequined dress Dh550, The Arab Crab @thearab_crab Black belt Dh39, Splash Earrings, necklaces and ring, POR, Pandora Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Rose sequined dress Dh2,612, Huishan Zhang, The PosH OUTNET Pop-Up* Nutcrackers POR, Daiso Earrings, necklaces, cuff and rings Liali Jewellery Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Yoga set including bra (Dh155) and leggings (Dh130), Iron Tribe @irontribeco White shirt Dh59, Splash Black sequined dress Dh349, Splash Belt Dh129, ALDO Block heels Dh699, ALDO Earrings, necklace bracelets and rings, POR, Malabar Gold and Diamonds Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Asymmetrical ruffled white top by Maticevski Dh2,450, The PosH OUTNET Pop-Up* Faux leather leggings Dh195, Iron Tribe @irontribeco Black belt Dh39, Splash Black block heels Dh699, ALDO Earrings bangles and rings, POR, Joyalukkas Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Silver jacket Dh1,500, L’amoureux @the.l’amoureux White satin skirt Dh850, Rodica Miron @miron.atelier Transparent heels Dh349, ALDO Earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, POR, Sky Jewellery Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Blue dress by Rodica Miron Dh5,000, @miron.atelier Tights Dh35, Calzedonia Shoes Dh350, Dune London Sunglasses Dh79, ALDO Earrings, necklace, bangles and rings, POR, Meena Jewellers Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

* The PosH OUTNET Pop-Up is on until December 24 at Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai

CREDITS

Location courtesy: Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay

Model: Julie S., MMG Models

Hair and makeup: Priyanka Sarkar

Photography assistant: Mohamed Ijas