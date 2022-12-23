* The PosH OUTNET Pop-Up is on until December 24 at Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai
CREDITS
Location courtesy: Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay
Model: Julie S., MMG Models
Hair and makeup: Priyanka Sarkar
Photography assistant: Mohamed Ijas
It's time to pull out all stops with stunning festive outfits and eye-catching jewellery
