Capital Club Dubai is celebrating its 15th anniversary on 17 March 2023 as the region's sole private business club. Supported by prestigious names such as Rocco Forte Hotels, Citi, and IRAM Jewelry, the 15th-anniversary celebration symbolizes the Club's unwavering dedication to its members.
In its first year, the Club had 200 members and a handful of employees. Today, with more than 1,200 members and 100 employees, the Club has demonstrated a significant expansion.
The journey has been accompanied by some major changes since the Chairman and Majority shareholder Hussain Sultan Al Junaidy took the helm in 2019.
A spectacular redesign of the Club’s interiors, an overhaul of its website, introduction of a Capital Club App, expansion of the Club’s reciprocal network agreements to over 250 Clubs worldwide and many new technological features that greatly enhance member experiences.
As it commemorates its 15th anniversary, the Club looks to the future with ambitious plans. According to the Chairman of the Capital Club Dubai, a private members club is successful when its members share a sense of belonging and growth. “Our vision for the future is to continue providing an environment in which everyone can flourish personally and professionally.”