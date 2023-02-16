Remember that feeling you experienced when you knew the person you met is your soulmate?
Well, this track describes just that feeling. This Valentines Season, Blue Music presents the most romantic song ‘Ishq Hua’, starring Erica Fernandes and Suraj Jumani. Captured in beautifullocales of Punjab, this song depicts the story of a couple, childhood sweethearts, who meet again after years.
Beautifully composed by Javed-Mohsin, sung by Javed Ali & Aakritti Mehra, and lyrics written by Danish Sabri.
The Blue Music label has been working towards the production and promotion of high-quality entertainment and supporting the careers of talented musicians. ‘‘We’re proud of the diverse and exciting ride of award-winning artists and many talented producers we’ve been able to bring together, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our label,’’ says a spokesperson. ‘‘Blue Music Label continuously strives to improve storytelling and expressive communication through music and production.’’
