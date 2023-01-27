Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has partnered with UAE-based home-grown tea concept, Project Chaiwala. The partnership aims to develop Project Chaiwala’s presence within the UAE, further supporting the brand’s ambition to become a global omnichannel tea company. Project Chaiwala represents the multicultural heritage of the UAE through its favourite drink - Karak.

Apparel Group will spearhead a new era of growth, brand enhancement, and repositioning through refurbishments, marked by the roll-out of a fresh new look and store concept at flagship locations while retaining the ‘Chaiwala’ experience.

In the next chapter of Project Chaiwala, the tea menu will evolve to include limited-edition product drops and merchandise collaborations with other lifestyle brands, as was done previously with Converse and Adidas. Additionally, in 2023, Project Chaiwala will unveil a B2B offering that includes a proprietary chai brewing machine and a specialized offering (3-in-1 sachet) for hospitality customers in the GCC. In line with its strategic objectives, Apparel Group will serve as an incubator for local businesses and talents. Apparel Group’s 5-year plan is to grow the Project Chaiwala brand by increasing its retail footprint across the GCC and beyond with a goal to have a Project Chaiwala in every neighborhood.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, “Apparel Group’s proven history and expertise in matching effective brand positioning with retail execution results in our exceptional performance. We believe in supporting local talents and it is our goal to nurture and foster homegrown concepts that contribute to the UAE's long-term success. We will continue to boost and support Project Chaiwala's expansion and growth plans through our global omnichannel development strategy.,”

Justin Joseph, Co-Founder of Project Chaiwala said, “I am extremely excited about the partnership with Apparel Group and the immense number of possibilities it opens up for Project Chaiwala to truly become a global tea brand as we grow on the shoulders of one of the most successful retail operators in the region and beyond”

“As a UAE National, it is very exciting and refreshing to be able to align with the Apparel Group and the belief the management team has shown in us in expanding the brand as a UAE National concept; encompassing the nation's high values and standards whilst growing it as a global Omni channel tea business,” said Ahmed Kazim, Co-Founder of Project Chaiwala.