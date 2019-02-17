Tell us about Global Food Industries' (GFI) participation at Gulfood?
Being awarded the most innovative F&B company in the UAE last year, we use this opportunity to showcase our breakthrough innovations in this year’s Gulfood. Besides showcasing our existing range of Healthy Farm products, we are expanding our portfolio by officially unveiling our new ‘Never from Meat’ Healthy Farm platform.
Our Healthy Farm plant-based protein burgers are about to change the game in the industry.
Last year, we introduced Healthy Farm Innovative Chicken Quinoa and Kale Burgers and Super Chicken Quinoa and Kale Nuggets at Gulfood that earned us several awards including the Best Meat or Poultry Innovation and the Best Halal Food awards over international and local brands. Additionally, we got the UAE Innovation Award 2018 and the World Food Innovation Awards 2018.
We aim to reach two million Healthy Farm consumers in the Middle East this year.
How was your business last year? Do you have plans for any new launches this year?
We were very pleased with our progress last year, especially with the introduction of Healthy Farm products. Building on its momentum, we aim to reach two million Healthy Farm consumers in the Middle East this year.
How can F&B companies and businesses in the UAE evolve to keep pace with its changing market dynamics?
Understanding new consumer preferences and gathering unique insights need to lead to relevant innovation. I believe, innovation is the key to stay ahead of competitions.