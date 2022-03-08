Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, at their respective country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to further the mutual interests of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual concern and explored new avenues to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh praised the strategic partnership between the UAE and her country and highlighted the opportunities for expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed also commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which she said reflects the UAE and Dubai’s ability to successfully host globally-renowned events.

Agreements signed

Sheikh Mohammed and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh.

The first MoU for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research was signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE’s Minister of Education and Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Bangladesh’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Another MoU for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Masud bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

An MoU between the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, was signed by Dr Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, President of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

The agreements also included an MoU between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The MoU was signed by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber and Mohammed Jashim Uddin, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of ministers and officials.

Ghana National Day celebrations

Also on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed met with the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of ministers.

Sheikh Mohammed said the participation of African countries in Expo 2020 Dubai has given an opportunity for visitors from across the globe to learn more about the continent’s heritage, culture and investment opportunities.

The two leaders discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries especially in the fields of agriculture and technology. They also highlighted the importance of boosting trade and tourism between the two nations and unlocking new investment opportunities that will serve mutual economic interests.

Tour of pavilions

During their tour of the pavilion of Ghana located in the Opportunity District, Sheikh Mohammed and President Nana Akufo-Addo were briefed on the commercial opportunities the country is highlighting at Expo 2020 Dubai to attract more foreign investments. Ghana is one of the world’s largest exporters of cocoa and offers significant investment opportunities in its mining sector. The Ghanaian pavilion is also highlighting opportunities in the country’s financial, healthcare and food manufacturing sectors. The UAE Vice President learned about Ghana’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and conserve its natural resources.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilion of Armenia, located in the Opportunity District. Home to contemporary innovators and some of the world’s oldest cities, Armenia is a nation where the ancient and modern worlds converge. Blending deep cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology, the pavilion offers visitors opportunities to explore centuries of Armenian history, take in authentic works of art, and breathe in the fruity aromas of Armenian apricots. Sheikh Mohammed also learned about the Tree of Life, an exceptional hand-made construction of almost real-life dimensions, which is a symbol of Armenia’s survival throughout centuries.