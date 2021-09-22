First glimpse of the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai site. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Top Indian officials have just unveiled the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai site. Gulf News, part of the media tour, provides the first glimpses of the majestic four-storey pavilion and what it holds inside. A light and sound show exclusively organised for the media unfolds what visitors can expect on the exterior of the building once the world’s greatest show kicks off on October 1.

06:14PM



A mini model of the world's tallest statue, 'Statue of Unity' created as a tribute to the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also displayed inside the pavilion.

Another model is that of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi.

06:13PM



Many models of famous temples, heritage sites and tourist attractions are displayed at the pavilion.

06:07PM



The states pavilion pays tributes to the vibrancy and legacy of Indian states and their potential in the fields of business, innovation and startups.

States of India floor: All the states will be represented one at a time. The first two weeks will be Gujarat, followed by Karnataka and Ladakh.

On the ground floor: A section called 'Reasons to visit India'. Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

06:05PM



Second floor have 12 screens. Thematic sectors will bring to the world what India has to offer in various sectors. "The theme for the second floor is ‘never-ending opportunities’. It is meant for the world to see the unlimited business opportunities that India has to offer through the sectors showcased", said Gunveena Chadha,

Assistant Secretary General, India pavilion.

05:57PM



Massive audio-visual displays across the first floor introduce visitors to the endless colours of India where the country’s mesmerising art, culture and tourism landscapes are brought alive. Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Massive audio-visual displays across the first floor introduce visitors to the endless colours of India where the country’s mesmerising art, culture and tourism landscapes are brought alive. Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

05:52PM



The entrance of the India shows how Yoga and science come together, says Manish Bardia, the digital content designer of the India Pavillion. "The focus is on Ayush, medicinal herbs. There are touchpods with information about medicinal health." Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

05:46PM



On the ground floor, visitors can walk through ‘space’, where India’s growing prowess in space technologies and its plans for the future are showcased. Above: The entrance documents the entire journey of Mangalyan, and India's space journey through the years with various space launch vehicles like GSLV, PSLV etc. Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has announced the preliminary calendar of events to be held on the inaugural day and in the first month of the expo that begins on October 1.

From dance, drama and other cultural shows to food festivals, film festivals, panel discussions, business meetings, and science and research events, a variety of events have been lined up to enthrall the visitors to the India Pavilion. Read more

Located in the Opportunity District, the India Pavilion will celebrate 75 years of independence with themed sections across four levels. The façade of the building is covered in 600 kinetic blocks, giving it a colourful, mobile appearance, with an Indian flag standing tall near the entrance. Its neighbouring two-storey plaza on the side has a circular roof modelled after the blue ‘chakra’ found on the country’s flag, the 24-spoked wheel first proposed by Mahatma Gandhi symbolising ‘Wheel of the Law’. Click here to see more photos

On September 2, 2021, India's Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam briefed the media from Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi, on India’s upcoming participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. Addressing online and media persons at the table, Subrahmanyam announced the completion of one of the largest country pavilions on site and expressed his gratitude to the planning parties involved, including industry partner FICCI and construction partner NBCC.

“We are among the few who are building a permanent [pavilion] at Expo 2020 Dubai,” he told media. “So, there will be an Indian footprint in Dubai forever. If you look at the software that is going into it, everybody entering the India Pavilion will be lost for three to six hours.” Read more

India’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will have a new look. The facade of the main building has been tweaked to give a modern touch. When the world’s biggest party finally kicks off in October in Dubai, India’s 4,800 sqm national pavilion will showcase new technology, and its “5 Ts”.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told Gulf News: “It will look different from the outside when completed.” “A lot of things will be digital projection…The outer surface will be a special one, which will make it convenient for projections,” he said without elaborating on the technology. Read more

The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai starting October 1 is set to showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the post-covid world.

The Pavilion which is a technology marvel will not only capture the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors. Read more

Dubai is mere days away from staging its universal exposition on October 1, 2021. If you are scrambling to book your tickets to witness history in the making, here is a rundown of all the ways you can secure your access to Expo 2020 Dubai.