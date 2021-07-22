Dubai: Expo 2020 participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event's organizers will be eligible to enter the country, according to the UAE's aviation regulator.
Who else is allowed for Expo?
* Citizens of the UAE and their first degree relatives;
* Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and applicable countries, including administrative workers in the embassies of the UAE in these countries and the embassies of the applicable countries;
* Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;
* UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;
* Crews of cargo flights and transit flights of foreign companies, provided that they hold a valid PCR test;
* Businessmen and businesswomen provided they hold an approval from: General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the concerned emirate; and
* Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.