Dubai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8), and as part of the UAE Gender Balance Council’s (UAEGBC) ‘UAE’s Women Face Print’ exhibition, the UAE Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 will feature 30 “unique photographs” over a period of two weeks.

At the heart of the photographs is a unique painting of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The exhibition – inaugurated in the presence of Mona Al Marri, Vice President of UAEGBC and Director-General of Government of Dubai Media Office; and Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of UAEGBC – is a women-cantered collection of photographs, with the aim of highlighting the ways of life in the early days of the emirates before the establishment of the union.

There’s a narrative behind each face: a woman whose husband has gone into the endless nights of diving and fishing; a girl weaving wool as if she’s weaving her own dreams; a woman cooking with love and passion over everything else; a girl overjoyed with her new henna designs. It also reflects the great efforts the UAE’s founding fathers put towards equality and empowering women in all aspects of life, especially the great support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Mona Al Marri (centre) at the display at Expo Image Credit: Supplied

Inspirational photographs

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAEGBC and President of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said: “Exploring the stories behind each unique and inspiring photograph transports us to the past with all its details and simplicity in celebration of the strength and resilience of the Emirati spirit, while also documenting the vital role that women played in shaping our history. The photographs were provided by the national archive of Al Bayan Newspaper.”

She added that each collection has been attributed to a meaningful word in the Emirati dialect to shed light on the Emirati spirit. There’s a narrative behind each of the four collections of photographs, but the photographs have one main purpose, which is to document the vital role that women played in shaping our history.

Sheikha Manal said the exhibition, with its various collection of photographs, enriches the artistic and cultural diversity of Expo and strengthens global communication as it gives visitors the opportunity to explore the pioneering contributions of women since the founding of the union.

Giving and persevering

Mona Al Marri said Expo is the perfect platform to give a tribute to Emirati women. She added that the exhibition plays an important role in educating the new generations and introducing them to the pioneering contributions of women in the family and professionally, before and during the establishment of the Union. The exhibition highlights contributions and inspiring presence of women in various aspects of life at the time, as housewives, teachers, farmers, craftswomen, or their roles in advanced ranks of the police, among others. It also reflects the great efforts our founding fathers put towards equality and empowering women in all aspects of life.

She added that the exhibition focuses on the face of each woman separately and explores the stories behind each picture transports us to the past with all its details and simplicity in celebration of the strength and resilience of the Emirati spirit, while also documenting the vital role that women played in shaping our history.

Four unique collections

The exhibition is divided into four unique sections displaying a women-centred collections of photographs. Al Saas (or in English: the foundation) is “where it all began, the origin of our momentum and the start of our path towards glory”. The Al Saas collection charts the educational journey of Emirati women through their faces, shedding light on the ambition and confidence of each individual. The collection spans different eras as women made strides towards a prosperous future, crossing through the promises of the past to reach the new horizons of the present, and into a future ripe with prosperity.

Al Sanad (or in English: support) is a collection that displays the mother as the spirit of her household, a source of strength, resilience, and unwavering love. This is what makes her a true supporter, or ‘sanad’, to her husband, gone for months on diving trips. She’s the backbone of the house, who plants, mills, bakes, provides, and protects.

The photographs in the ‘Hasheem’ collection highlight the sense of authentic modesty that prevailed over every Emirati woman’s life. The collection shows how Emirati women and girls used to dress for happy occasions, including the traditionally embroidered dresses and henna designs, while always showcasing the true meaning of modesty in every detail.