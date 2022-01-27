Dubai: The mid-season break in Premier League has ushered in an influx of stars in Dubai to enjoy the perfect weather, beachfronts and a hand at golf. Cristiano Ronaldo, the biggest of them all who now plays for Manchester United, is also here and will be at the Expo 2020 at the Al Wasl Plaza on Friday afternoon.
‘‘Come and see the highest goalscorer of all time, in person, at Al Wasl Plaza on Friday, 28 January, at 15:00!,’’ the Expo authorities tweeted.
The United forward has been pictured in Dubai relaxing on the beach with his children and later confirmed his whereabouts on his social media. Now 37, the Portuguese has continued to shatter goalscoring records - both at club and international level - and is now the topscorer of the season for his club.
Here is an opportunity you cannot miss to get a glimpse of the five-time Fifa Footballer of the Year and the supreme athlete!