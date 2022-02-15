If you weren’t able to snag those precious free tickets to see British rockers Coldplay at Expo 2020 Dubai, don’t fret because there are some other options to enjoy their music.

The band will take to the stage at Al Wasl Plaza on February 15 as part of the Infinite Nights Series and tickets to see them under the dome have all been snapped up.

However, the concert can be watch in two other ways:

Coldplay. Image Credit: AFP

If you’re at the Expo, the show can be viewed live on screens at Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Festival Garden. Get there early to secure a spot as it’s first come first served.

For those at home, watch the livestream of Coldplay’s concert on Virtual Expo Dubai, Expo TV on YouTube, Expo 2020’s Facebook page, and Oculus VR (Virtual Reality). TV channels will also broadcast the show live, including Dubai TV, Dubai One and Abu Dhabi TV.

Coldplay’s performance comes ahead of the group’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ that kicks off in March. Like their tour, the four-piece band — comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; guitarist Jonny Buckland; bassist Guy Berryman; and drummer Will Champion — will promote the message of sustainability with their UAE gig.

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” Coldplay said in a statement. “It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

Avoid scammers

After free passes were made available on the Expo 2020 Dubai website on February 12, some people began putting up those tickets for sale prompting the venue to warn the public against buying from scalpers.