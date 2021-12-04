Dubai: Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, recently honoured personnel of the Ministry of Interior who showed excellence in securing Expo 2020 Dubai during October.
Lt Gen Al Marri praised the officers and employees for their efforts in securing the event and its visitors and their keenness to perform tasks entrusted to them to the fullest.
This came during the fourth meeting of the Expo 2020 Security Council, which was chaired by Lt Gen Al Marri and attended by Dubai Police assistant commandants, members of the council, security officials in the Ministry of Interior, and key partners.
During the meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri reviewed topics discussed in previous meetings and implemented decisions. He also praised the various teams’ efforts and their successful communication and cooperation to make the global event a success.
The meeting included a presentation by the Expo 2020 Office on the number of visitors since October and a presentation by the Council Secretariat on the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior and its various general commands and departments.