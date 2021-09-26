It’s time to toss a coin to your Witcher as the hit Netflix show returns for its second season in December. Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the trailer at its promotional marathon ‘Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event’.
Netflix also announced that ‘The Witcher’, starring Henry Cavill in the lead, has also been renewed for a third season.
In a series of trailers that dropped, fans got a look at actor Kristofer Hivju’s (‘Game of Thrones’) monstrous character Nivellen and Princess Cirilla of Cintra, played by Freya Allan. Cavill’s Geralt and Allen’s Ciri are seen trying to figure out their new dynamic, having been fated to come together as guardian and ward. The trailers also take viewers into Kaer Morhen, the haven of all witchers, and introduces the audience to Geralt’s mentor.
As you scratch your head trying to connect the dots, there were other announcements as well at Netflix’s Tudum event. The streaming giant dropped a behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, the upcoming live-action prequel series. The series will look at the creation of Witcher, along with tracing the events leading up to the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’.
The new content joins the first anime spinoff, ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’, released in August, and the hugely popular first season of ‘The Witcher’.
While we wait for ‘The Witcher’ universe to expand further, catch season two on Netflix on December 17.