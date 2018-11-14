Highlights
- ‘Game of Thrones’ will air in April.
- HBO released a teaser today confirming the month of release.
- Tweeps use #ForTheThrone to express their excitement.
Dubai: HBO announced this morning that the final season of the hit, fantasy show ‘Game of Thrones’ will air in April and fans of the show are extremely happy.
The minute-long teaser recaps scenes from all the previous seasons and reminds fans that winter is finally here, with all the conflict and wars in the show thus far leading to the final confrontation with the White Walkers.
As soon as the teaser was released, a conversation began on social media, with tweeps using #ForTheThrone to express their excitement.
Tweep @coward81 posted: “#ForTheThrone #excited @GameOfThrones! Can’t believe I have to wait until April 28. #GameOfThrones”
@79Mossy shared screengrabs from the teaser video and wrote: “Hurry up April! #ForTheThrone”
Tweep @Vafaello wrote: “There is only one war that matters and it is here! #ForTheThrone Countdown begins.”
@SimSimmerdown tweeted: “I. CANNOT. WAIT. #ForTheThrone #GameOfThrones”
Tweep @capt_sherman added: “The Throne is what matters the most, not the Night King or The Army of Dead. #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone”
The final and eighth season of the show will consist of six oversized episodes that will wrap up the story line. These will end one of the most popular shows in the world and HBO’s biggest hit.