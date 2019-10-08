Nick Jonas is joining the veterans on reality show ‘The Voice’ for Season 18.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers singer announced that he will be joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the singing competition series during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show will begin airing in spring next year.

DeGeneres joined in the announcement showing videos of the current coaches welcoming the Jonas Brothers member.

“I heard that you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to, first of all, say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, I wanted to voice some concerns that I have. I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I’m not even sure if you’re old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked buddy,” Shelton joked.

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas was a coach on The Voice Australia for a few season.