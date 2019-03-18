Image Credit:

Well, this is awkward.

In an old episode of the beloved sitcom ‘Full House,’ Lori Loughlin’s character survived a school-admissions cheating scandal and wound up getting exactly what she wanted: spots for her kids at a prestigious preschool.

In an unfortunate case of life imitating art, on Wednesday the 54-year-old actress was taken into custody in Los Angeles in connection with a massive college admissions fraud scheme that has also ensnared her husband (fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli), fellow actress Felicity Huffman and many others.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who was arrested early Tuesday, are alleged to have paid $500,000 (Dh1.83 million) to have their daughters pitched to USC as recruited crew athletes, though neither girl rows.

So much for that sitcom-style happy ending.

In the season six episode ‘Be True to Your Pre-School’, which aired in January 1993, Loughlin’s Aunt Becky and John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse face peer pressure to get their twin boys, Alex and Nicky, into a good preschool.

“If you put your kid on the right track now, he’s going to be on the fast track for life,” the father of a playmate tells the couple.

Later, stumped by a prestigious preschool’s application, Jesse makes the solo decision to “embellish,” rationalising that “I’m their father. If I don’t lie for them, who will?”

When honesty paid

Then at the twins’ admissions interview, he tells Becky she should “go along” with any strange stuff she might hear — like when the admissions official greets them as Mr and Mrs Ambassador.

Becky winds up coming clean about the lies, only to have the official say, “It only shows you want what’s best for your boys.”

The twins ultimately get into the school, but by that time, the parents don’t much care. They’ve had a heart-to-heart and decided against it.

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s daughter snared in scandal, is a rising social media star

“I know you want what’s best for them, but maybe the fast track isn’t it,” Becky tells Jesse. “Nicky and Alex are normal, healthy kids and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing OK.”

When the twins are ready for preschool, she says, they’ll “find the right one and ... do everything we can to encourage them.”