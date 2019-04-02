The Netflix show is set to return for a second season this year

Actress Kalki Koechlin will reportedly join the cast of Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’, which will return for season two this year.

The highly-anticipated season will see a mix of old favourites and new characters to drive the storyline, Netflix said earlier.

The second season picks up with Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) trying to save the city of Mumbai from a threat, and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as a crime kingpin.

The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father’, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will continue directing Gaitonde’s storyline, while director Neeraj Ghaywan will take over Singh’s plot.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover will continue as showrunner and lead writer respectively.

The first season also starred Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait.

Last December, ‘Mirzapur’ actress Harshita Gaur confirmed that she will star in ‘Sacred Games’ season two.

Actor Jatin Sarna, who made a big impact with a small role as volatile hitman Bunty in ‘Sacred Games’, will also be back in season two, although his character was killed in the first season.

“The second season goes into a flashback. My character Bunty is on a wheelchair. So I need to harness and control my natural energy level to play a subdued physically limited character,” Sarna said.