HBO Max is going full steam ahead with its ‘Game of Thrones’ content and animation is clearly on their mind.
While a single animated project was previously reported to be in development in January, the streamer is now working on at least two more potential shows, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.
The first previously announced project is reportedly set in a territory that was never seen on the original series: The Golden Empire of Yi Ti (or simply Yi Ti), a region in the continent of Essos, near the south-eastern limits of the known world. The society is considered one of the oldest and most advanced societies in creator George R.R. Martin’s sprawling fantasy realm and is inspired by Imperial China (much the same way Westeros, which was the primary setting for GoT, was inspired by Medieval Europe).
HBO Max hasn’t provided any details on the two new animated projects.
The streamer is ramping up its adult animation slate in general, having recently greenlit a Batman animated series from producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves.
The one post-‘Game of Thrones’ project we’re certainly getting is the prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’, which tells the story of the Targaryen Civil War, and is set for 2022. The main cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine.
Other series in the works include ‘10,000 Ships’, which follows the warrior queen Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded of the kingdom of Dorne; and ‘9 Voyages’, which follows Velaryon, who is played by British actor Steve Toussaint in ‘House of the Dragon’.