It’s been a long wait but fans can get ready to head back to the world of ‘Atlanta’ soon.
The FX comedy series has begun filming on its third season, as creator and star Donald Glover revealed in an Instagram post on Friday. “’Day 0’ S3 ATL,” the actor wrote, alongside a photo taken with his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.
The season two finale of ‘Atlanta’ aired almost three years ago in May 2018. Season three has been held up for a combination of factors, including star and creator Glover’s busy schedule as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the delays, reports that the new season will film in Europe indicate it will pick up right where season two left off, with Earn (Glover), Alfred (Henry), and Darius (Stanfield) bound for a European tour with with rising rapper Clark County.
A fourth season of ‘Atlanta’ has also been greenlit by FX.