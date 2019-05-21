Toby Stephens and Luke Arnold in Black Sails Image Credit:

With ‘Game of Thrones’ concluding in a series finale that left many fans divided in their opinions, here are six shows to binge to fill the void.

Westworld

Ingrid Bolso Berdal in Westworld 2016

Set to return for season three in 2020, HBO released a brand new trailer for its sci-fi western show ‘Westworld’ on the heels of the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’. For those who are yet to be introduced to the series, the story of ‘Westworld’ takes place in a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android “hosts”, and the series has been critically-acclaimed for combining rollicking action with a thoughtful script and superlative acting. Season three is set to introduce eye-popping new locales and characters, including one played by Aaron Paul (‘Breaking Bad’).

Vikings

The fantasy element stays strong in ‘Vikings’, which follows the tale of Ragnar Lothbrok, a farmer who goes on to become the king of Denmark, spread his reign of terror into France. The six-season show continues Lothbrok’s tale as his sons come to power and achieving conquest across Europe. It may not be a ‘Game of Thrones’, but the battles and political gameplay does allow you to draw parallels. You can binge it on Netflix.

Black Sails

Looking to fill a void vacated by ‘Game of Thrones’? Nothing can beat a pirate adventure such as ‘Black Sails’. The four-season Starz series served as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel ‘Treasure Island’, taking fans through the golden age of pirates afoot on the high seas. Real life pirates who made an appearance on the show (albeit in character) include Anne Bonny and Blackbeard.

Outlander

This photo released by Sony Pictures Television shows Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, right, and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, center, and Grant O'Rourke as Rupert MacKenzie, in a scene from Starz' new TV series, "Outlander." (AP Photo/Sony Pictures Television, Ed Miller) Image Credit: AP

Five seasons in, with a sixth on the way, ‘Outlander’ follows a woman who is trapped between two time periods and two men. The Starz drama quotient that ‘Game of Thrones’ offered is dished out here on the double, where Claire Randall finds herself swept into 18th century Scotland, marrying a Highlander no less, all this while she’s on her honeymoon. Like ‘GOT’, ‘Outlander’ is band based on Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of books.

Chernobyl

Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris in Chernobyl

If you haven’t already cancelled your subscription to HBO, the network recently put out a new five-episode mini-series that should be required watching for everyone. ‘Chernobyl’, a historical docu-drama, is reportedly a harrowing exploration of the events that led up to and the moments succeeding the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, the biggest nuclear catastrophe in history. If you’re looking to learn from the pages of history and can stomach visceral tragedy, ‘Chernobyl’ is for you.

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford in Fleabag