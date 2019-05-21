With ‘Game of Thrones’ concluding in a series finale that left many fans divided in their opinions, here are six shows to binge to fill the void.
Westworld
Set to return for season three in 2020, HBO released a brand new trailer for its sci-fi western show ‘Westworld’ on the heels of the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’. For those who are yet to be introduced to the series, the story of ‘Westworld’ takes place in a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android “hosts”, and the series has been critically-acclaimed for combining rollicking action with a thoughtful script and superlative acting. Season three is set to introduce eye-popping new locales and characters, including one played by Aaron Paul (‘Breaking Bad’).
Vikings
The fantasy element stays strong in ‘Vikings’, which follows the tale of Ragnar Lothbrok, a farmer who goes on to become the king of Denmark, spread his reign of terror into France. The six-season show continues Lothbrok’s tale as his sons come to power and achieving conquest across Europe. It may not be a ‘Game of Thrones’, but the battles and political gameplay does allow you to draw parallels. You can binge it on Netflix.
Black Sails
Looking to fill a void vacated by ‘Game of Thrones’? Nothing can beat a pirate adventure such as ‘Black Sails’. The four-season Starz series served as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel ‘Treasure Island’, taking fans through the golden age of pirates afoot on the high seas. Real life pirates who made an appearance on the show (albeit in character) include Anne Bonny and Blackbeard.
Outlander
Five seasons in, with a sixth on the way, ‘Outlander’ follows a woman who is trapped between two time periods and two men. The Starz drama quotient that ‘Game of Thrones’ offered is dished out here on the double, where Claire Randall finds herself swept into 18th century Scotland, marrying a Highlander no less, all this while she’s on her honeymoon. Like ‘GOT’, ‘Outlander’ is band based on Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of books.
Chernobyl
If you haven’t already cancelled your subscription to HBO, the network recently put out a new five-episode mini-series that should be required watching for everyone. ‘Chernobyl’, a historical docu-drama, is reportedly a harrowing exploration of the events that led up to and the moments succeeding the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, the biggest nuclear catastrophe in history. If you’re looking to learn from the pages of history and can stomach visceral tragedy, ‘Chernobyl’ is for you.
Fleabag
For those who are looking to take a break from the fantastical and the severe, Amazon Prime Video’s bitingly-funny dark comedy show, ‘Fleabag’, recently returned for its second and final season, and it’s as good if not better than season one. Chronicling the life of a smart-but-angry and morally-defunct young woman in London, the show stars the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the lead role, and begs to be watched for its honest exploration of grief and loss, and the touching love story that’s central to season two. The series makes for a quick binge watch since it spans only 12 episodes in total.