Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) in season two of 'The Boys' Image Credit: Amazon Studios

This summer ‘The Boys’ will be making a return, Amazon Prime Video revealed on Friday, along with the first footage from season three of the Emmy-nominated superhero series.

According to Variety, the third season of ‘The Boys’ will launch with its first three episodes on June 3. Just like they did with season two, showrunner Eric Kripke and ‘The Boys’ team have decided to roll out the season three episodes weekly, rather than the all-at-once dump treatment season one received.

The remaining five episodes of season three will launch each Friday after the premiere, leading up to the season finale on July 8.

As per Amazon, “‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.”

The premiere date news came at the very end of Friday’s episode of the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman’, a tie-in to ‘The Boys’ that has been offering fans glimpses into the show’s world, courtesy of Vought News Network (VNN), while they await season three.

This episode ended with the first footage from the upcoming season, showing Supes of the Seven members Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) posing for Vought exec Ashley (Colby Minifie) and the press, as the camera pans in on Homelander while his smile becomes increasingly crazed before the premiere date flashes on the screen.