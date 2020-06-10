Three comedy shows are taking place on Zoom this month courtesy of UAE-based initiative Dubomedy.
The schedule kicks off with the Comedy Lockdown Showcase on June 13 at 8.30pm, for a night of sit-down comedy as the graduates of The Comedy Lockdown intensive get up on a virtual stage to perform their new material.
On June 15 at 8.30pm, a one-hour Arabic show called ‘Comedia 3an Bu3d’ (Comedy from a distance) will take place.
Finally on June 17 at 8.30pm, The Quarantine Monologues will offer a laid-back evening of lockdown stories and how the ‘new normal’ has impacted the lives of the featured characters.
RSVPs can be done through Eventbrite.
Finally, Dubomedy announced that they would hold an online summer arts camp for those aged 5-14, from July 19-23 (week 1) and from July 26-30 (week 2). Participants will earn theatre, juggling, music, martial arts, comedy, dance, drumming, drawing and more. Tickets to the art camp vary by age, from Dh325-Dh600.