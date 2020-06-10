Dubomedy announced that it would take Zoom meetings to another level

Comedian Mina Liccione. Image Credit: Dubomedy

Three comedy shows are taking place on Zoom this month courtesy of UAE-based initiative Dubomedy.

The schedule kicks off with the Comedy Lockdown Showcase on June 13 at 8.30pm, for a night of sit-down comedy as the graduates of The Comedy Lockdown intensive get up on a virtual stage to perform their new material.

On June 15 at 8.30pm, a one-hour Arabic show called ‘Comedia 3an Bu3d’ (Comedy from a distance) will take place.

Finally on June 17 at 8.30pm, The Quarantine Monologues will offer a laid-back evening of lockdown stories and how the ‘new normal’ has impacted the lives of the featured characters.

RSVPs can be done through Eventbrite.