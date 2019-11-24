The story follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption

A West End production of ‘The Kite Runner’, based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling book of the same name, will be staged at the Dubai Opera from February 27 to 29 next year.

A tale of friendship that spans cultures and continents, the story follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Set during turbulent times beginning when Afghanistan was on the verge of war, the story begins with 12-year-old Amir and his friend Hassan and follows them through to adulthood. Since its publication in 2003, Hosseini’s ‘The Kite Runner’ has sold eight million copies worldwide.

‘The Kite Runner’ is adapted by playwright, director and professor Matthew Spangler. The production has played in London’s West End at Wyndham’s Theatre and at the Playhouse Theatre, before embarking on an international tour. The play is directed by Giles Croft who is also a playwright and his work has been produced widely in the UK and Europe.