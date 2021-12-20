If a dose of laughter is just what we need to step into 2022, then The Laughter Factory has you covered.
Between January 14 and 21, three renowned comics will take to the stage in Dubai who are well known names at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Star of ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Live at the Apollo’ and Michael McIntyre’s ‘Big show’ Larry Dean was crowned Scottish comedian of the year at 23. Since then, this comedy giant has gone on to be one of the most successful comics on the global scene.
Joining him on stage will be Omid Singh, a comedian born to an Indian father and Iranian mother and is often considered as one of the top multicultural comics today.
Rounding up the trio is Irish comedian Eleanor Tiernan who has earned a name on the circuit, having headlined numerous festivals and appeared on several Irish TV shows.
The shows, priced at Dh160, will be held on January 14 and 15 at the Movenpick JBR Dubai, on January 19 at the Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Dubai, the following day at the Grand Millennium Barsha Heights, Dubai and lastly, at the Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hide Away Hotel, Dubai. Show starts at 8.30pm on all evenings. Tickets are now on sale.