Telugu star Ram Charan excitedly announced on social media that had tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after announcing he had been hit by the virus.
“It feels good to be back!!!” the ‘Dhruva’ actor tweeted alongside a note that said he was happy to share the news of his recovery. “Can’t wait to be back to work very soon,” the note added.
On December 29, Charan had issued a statement saying: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”
According to reports, the 35-year-old star was meant to film for upcoming action movie ‘Acharya’ before getting COVID-19. Apart from the Koratala Siva directorial, Charan is also set to feature in famed director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, a multi-lingual period drama.