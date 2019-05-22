Image Credit:

That feeling of helplessness when you lose one slipper is something that refuses to go away easily. And, not everyone like Mahatma Gandhi will throw away the other pair!

At the audio launch of upcoming Tamil film, ‘Oththa Seruppu-Size 7’, held in Chennai recently, actor Kamal Haasan narrated this story from Gandhi’s life when the leader lost one slipper while waving to people from a moving train. Gandhi immediately threw down the other pair. When questioned on his action, the wise man said, ‘One slipper is of no use to anyone. But a pair can be used by someone.”

Tamil director-actor R Parthiban joins the list of the few in the world of cinema who have the distinction of writing a story, directing the film and acting in it too. ‘Oththa Seruppu-Size 7’ is his one man show onscreen. Santosh Narayanan has scored music. Ramji is the cinematographer.