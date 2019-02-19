Calling all aspiring filmmakers. Indian Association Sharjah is inviting entries for short films, not exceeding 20 minutes, for their International Short Film and Documentary Festival (IASIFF 2019).
To be held on March 15 and 16 at the IAS premises in Sharjah, the finalists will qualify for the Gulf Panorama competition section.
Short films that were shot in the UAE between 2018 and 2019 make the cut.
The last day for submission is February 28. Prizes will be awarded for the best three entries, selected by the jury.
You will need to submit your entry on a USB and physically drop it off at the IAS premises.
The festival, supported by Kerala Chalachitra Academy, will be screening the Academy Short Film and Documentary Festival films of 2019.
The films selected by the jury from the entries from the Panorama also will be screened in the festival.