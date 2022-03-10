UAE-based Filipino singer Peter Rosalita won hearts with his stint on ‘America’s Got Talent’, and will charm audiences in Dubai once again this weekend.
The 10-year-old talent will put on a special performance at BurJuman Mall’s Rising Stars Season 3 on March 12 at 7.30pm at the mall’s main atrium.
Peter previously won BurJuman Mall’s Rising Stars Season 2 before chasing his music dreams in the US last year, where he was a semi-finalist on reality TV show ‘America’s Got Talent’.
On the show, Peter impressed the four judges, including series creator Simon Cowell, and got them on their feet with renditions of songs such as ‘All By Myself’ by Eric Carmen, also made famous by Celine Dion; ‘I Have Nothing’ by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s version of the song ‘Without You’.
Peter had kicked off his ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition back in June 2021 dressed in a white suit, telling judge Sofia Vergara: “I was born in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but I am a Filipino citizen.”
He belted out ‘All By Myself’ and instantly got the acclaim of audiences in the venue and all over the world.
“You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition,” Cowell said.
Prior to his appearance on the show, Peter had won a number of singing contests in the UAE.