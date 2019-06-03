Image Credit:

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films recently released the second installment of Shattering the Silence, an animated project aimed at “creating meaningful dialogue around issues of child abuse.”

Titled ‘Iqbal Ka Bachpan’, the episode “explores the story of Reebok Human Rights Award recipient Iqbal Masih; a young Pakistani boy who was forced to work as a carpet weaver in the 1990s. Working through arduous conditions from the age of four onwards, Masih grew stunted and hopeless. However, when bonded labour was declared illegal by the Supreme Court, he was able to struggle and pursue his dream of attending school.”