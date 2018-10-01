Earlier this year, we broke the news about music video director Saqib Malik’s first film to star Meera in the lead. The project is official now. Titled Baaji, it is said to be “a social drama/thriller set against the backdrop of a fading Lollywood and the emerging new order of the Pakistan film industry.”

Reportedly, Malik is fast wrapping up the shoot of the film which also features Amna Ilyas, Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nayyer Ijaz and Nisho. It is scripted jointly by Malik and Irfan Ahmad Urfi.

The music of Baaji also boasts big names like Zeb Bangash, Jamal Rahman, Taha Malik and the maestro Tafu, who is credited with some of the most popular and award-winning melodies in Punjabi cinema.