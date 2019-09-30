Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who are engaged to be married, recently came together on screen for a biscuit commercial, much to the delight of their fans. Directed by ace ad filmmaker turned feature director Asim Raza, the TVC shows the real-life couple as husband and wife who share a sweet joke over a pack of cookies. Both look great together, and leave others to fawn over the chemistry they share in the ad.