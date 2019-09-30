Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who are engaged to be married, recently came together on screen for a biscuit commercial, much to the delight of their fans. Directed by ace ad filmmaker turned feature director Asim Raza, the TVC shows the real-life couple as husband and wife who share a sweet joke over a pack of cookies. Both look great together, and leave others to fawn over the chemistry they share in the ad.
Aly and Mir had been dating for some time, but it wasn’t until June this year that they announced their engagement.
On the work front, the two have been busy with their respective projects — Mir’s ‘Ehd e Wafa’ began airing Sunday last, and is minting great ratings on Hum TV, while Aly is due on a mega budgeted drama serial, titled ‘Alif’, where she is paired opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi.