For one thing, the mega music show that prides itself on promoting talented, young musicians of Pakistan shall see its hosts Ahmad Butt and Ayesha Omar out; they will be replaced by Mohammad Ali Safina and Hina Altaf, both well-known TV presenters turned actors. While Altaf has also dabbled in modelling, Safina is better known for his comic avatars in ‘Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat’ and last year’s hit show ‘Suno Chanda’. He was also a DJ when he studied in Scotland before he began his career in Pakistan.