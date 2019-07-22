After launching Starzplay, a subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) service that has a massive library of Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning box sets, documentaries, kids’ entertainment stuff, and Pakistani content, Cinepax — one of Pakistan’s most successful chain of multiplexes — recently organised its 1st Short Film Competition. The stated purpose of the competition was to “bring young and aspiring filmmakers into the limelight and to give them a chance to produce Starzplay originals.”