After launching Starzplay, a subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) service that has a massive library of Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning box sets, documentaries, kids’ entertainment stuff, and Pakistani content, Cinepax — one of Pakistan’s most successful chain of multiplexes — recently organised its 1st Short Film Competition. The stated purpose of the competition was to “bring young and aspiring filmmakers into the limelight and to give them a chance to produce Starzplay originals.”
According to the organisers, the event attracted “more than 3,000 submissions from all over the world, and over 200 entries from within Pakistan.”
The shortlisted films were screened at the final event at Packages Mall, and judged by a panel comprising luminaries from the entertainment and film industry.